Added: 22.12.2020

C/2020 X3, spotted by the NASA/ESA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), is part of the Kreutz family, a group of comets with related orbits that broke off of a giant comet several centuries ago. C/2020 X3 was discovered by Thai amateur astronomer Worachate Boonplod on the NASA-funded Sungrazer project, a citizen science project that invites [...]