Melody of an Alpine summit falling apart



Added: 22.12.2020 3:21 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: mobil.nwzonline.de



The summit of the 2592 meters high Hochvogel is sliced by dangerous fracture which continues to open. It is difficult to judge when the summit might crack. Researchers are developing a new monitoring method. Seismic sensors measure the summit's natural vibration. The pitch of the mountain changes depending on the tension in the rock allowing unique conclusions about the development of a landslide. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Mountains, Cher Tags: Judges