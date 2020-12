Botanist Discovers New Species of Potato Orchid in Madagascar



Dr. Johan Hermans, a botanist specializing in orchids and an honorary research associate of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, has discovered a new species of the orchid genus Gastrodia in humid evergreen forests in southeast Madagascar. Established by Robert Brown in 1810, Gastrodia is a genus of terrestrial leafless orchids in the family Orchidaceae.