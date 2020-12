Hubble Observes Unusual Lenticular Galaxy: NGC 1947



Source: www.spacetelescope.org



Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have captured a striking photo of the lenticular galaxy NGC 1947. NGC 1947 resides approximately 40 million light-years away in the southern constellation of Dorado. Otherwise known as ESO 85-87 and LEDA 17296, the galaxy was discovered by the Scottish-born astronomer James Dunlop on November 5, 1826.