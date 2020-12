Added: 18.12.2020 19:07 | 9 views | 0 comments

A new genus and species of medium-sized python that lived during the early-middle Eocene period has been identified from several nearly complete skeletons and partial skulls found in Germany. The newly-identified python species lived in what is now Germany, approximately 47.6 million years ago (Eocene period). Named Messelopython freyi, the ancient snake is the earliest-known [...]