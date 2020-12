Added: 18.12.2020 16:31 | 10 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory are searching for signs of a recoiling black hole in the core of A2261-BCG, the most massive and brightest galaxy in the giant galaxy cluster Abell 2261. When black holes merge, they produce ripples in spacetime called gravitational waves. If the huge amount of gravitational waves generated by such [...]