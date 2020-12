Added: 17.12.2020 19:55 | 4 views | 0 comments

The Aral Sea basin in Central Asia and its major rivers, the Amu Darya and Syr Darya, were the center of advanced river civilizations, and a principal hub of the Silk Roads over a period of more than 2,000 years. The region’s decline has been traditionally attributed to the Mongol invasion of the early-13th century [...]