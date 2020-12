New Research Supports ‘Modified Gravity’ Theory



Added: 17.12.2020 20:58 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: sciencesprings.wordpress.com



Dark matter proponents theorize that most of the known Universe is actually made of material that doesn’t interact with light, making it invisible and undetectable, but that this material accounts for much of the gravitational pull among galaxies. A counter explanation introduced by the Israeli physicist Mordehai Milgrom in 1983, the MOdified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND) [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Israel