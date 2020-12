Added: 17.12.2020 17:07 | 9 views | 0 comments

In a study published this month in the journal Icarus, planetary researchers from the United States and Germany modeled chemical processes in the subsurface ocean of Enceladus, the sixth-largest of Saturn’s moons. NASA’s Cassini mission to the Saturn system discovered a plume of ice grains and water vapor erupting from cracks on the surface of [...]