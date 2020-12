How the spread of the internet is changing migration



Added: 16.12.2020 23:36 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.canada.ca



The spread of the Internet is shaping migration in profound ways. A new study of over 150 countries links Internet penetration with migration intentions and behaviors, suggesting that digital connectivity plays a key role in migration decisions and actively supports the migration process. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Migration