Experimental vaccine can counter dangerous effects of synthetic cannabinoids



Source: www.learningliftoff.com



Made in clandestine laboratories and sold widely across the United States, the diverse class of drugs known as synthetic cannabinoids presents a growing public health threat. In a new study, scientists have devised a way to deactivate these designer drugs after they've been administered -- offering a potential path for treating addiction and overdose.