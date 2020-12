Carbon capture's next top model



Creating accurate, detailed models is key to scaling up carbon capture technology. A recent article examines and compares the various modeling approaches for hollow fiber membrane contactors (HFMCs), a type of carbon capture technology. The group analyzed over 150 cited studies of multiple modeling approaches to help researchers choose the technique best suited to their research. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Technology