LOFAR Detects Radio Emission from Tau Boötis Planetary System



Astronomers using the LOw Frequency Array (LOFAR), a large radio telescope network located mainly in the Netherlands, have detected circularly polarized bursty emission from the tau Boötis (τ Boötis) system. Tau Boötis is a binary stellar system approximately 51 light-years away in the constellation of Boötes. It consists of a hot and young F-type star, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Networks