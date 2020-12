Added: 16.12.2020 19:25 | 12 views | 0 comments

Water suppresses vasopressin, a hormone linked to fructose-induced obesity and diabetes, according to a new study published in the journal JCI Insight. “The clinical significance of this work is that it may encourage studies to evaluate whether simple increases in water intake may effectively mitigate obesity and metabolic syndrome,” said Dr. Miguel Lanaspa, a researcher [...]