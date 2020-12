Hubble Monitors Weird Dark Vortex on Neptune



Added: 16.12.2020 18:25 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.spacetelescope.org



In 2018, astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope spotted a giant dark storm, which is 7,400 km (4,600 miles) across, in the northern hemisphere of Neptune. Observations a year later showed that the vortex began drifting southward toward the equator, where such storms are expected to vanish from sight. To the surprise of astronomers, Hubble [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » SPA, NASA Tags: DARPA