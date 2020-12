Cretaceous Dinosaur Had Impressive Mane and Shoulder Ribbons



A maned theropod dinosaur with elaborate filamentous structures has been identified by a research team led by University of Portsmouth paleontologists. The newly-discovered dinosaur species lived about 110 million years ago (Aptian stage of the Cretaceous period) in what is now Brazil. Named Ubirajara jubatus, the ancient animal was chicken-sized with a mane of long [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Fila Tags: Brazil