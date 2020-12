A pair of lonely planet-like objects born like stars



An international research team has discovered an exotic binary system composed of two young planet-like objects, orbiting around each other from a very large distance. Although these objects look like giant exoplanets, they formed in the same way as stars, proving that the mechanisms driving star formation can produce rogue worlds in unusual systems deprived of a Sun. More in www.sciencedaily.com »