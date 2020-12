Extracting precious zinc from waste ash



Added: 16.12.2020 13:50 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.alamy.com



Incineration of solid waste produces millions of tons of waste fly ash in Europe each year, that most commonly ends up in landfill. But this ash often contains significant amounts of precious metals, such as zinc. A unique method can now help extract these precious metals, potentially leading to reductions in environmental pollution, landfill and transport. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU