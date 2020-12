Trees are out of equilibrium with climate



A research team studied the current ranges of hundreds of North American trees and shrubs to assess the degree to which species are growing in all of the places that are climatically suitable. Researchers found evidence of widespread 'underfilling' of these potential climatic habitats -- only 50% on average -- which could mean that trees already have disadvantage as the world continues to warm.