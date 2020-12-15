AI model shows promise to generate faster, more accurate weather forecasts



A model based solely on the past 40 years of weather events uses 7,000 times less computer power than today's weather forecasting tools. An A.I.-powered model could someday provide more accurate forecasts for rain, snow and other weather events. More in www.sciencedaily.com »