Possibilities of new one-atom-thick materials



Added: 15.12.2020



Source: www.majvalencia.com



New 2D materials have the potential to transform technologies, but they're expensive and difficult to synthesize. Researchers used computer modeling to predict the properties of 2D materials that haven't yet been made in real life. These highly-accurate predictions show the possibility of materials whose properties could be 'tuned' to make them more efficient than existing materials in particular applications. A separate paper demonstrated a way to integrate these materials into real electronic devices. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Technology