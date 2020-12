The farthest galaxy in the universe



Source: en.wikiversity.org



A team of astronomers used the Keck I telescope to measure the distance to an ancient galaxy. They deduced the target galaxy GN-z11 is not only the oldest galaxy but also the most distant. It's so distant it defines the very boundary of the observable universe itself. The team hopes this study can shed light on a period of cosmological history when the universe was only a few hundred million years old. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Targus