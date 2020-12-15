The melting of the Greenland ice sheet could lead to a sea level rise of 18 cm in 2100

A new study, applying the latest climate models, of which the MAR predicts a 60% greater melting of the Greenland ice sheet than previously predicted. Data that will be included in the next IPCC report.