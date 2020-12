Researchers identify where giant jets from black holes discharge their energy



Scientists have disagreed about where powerful jets from black holes discharge their energy. A new study uses standard statistical techniques and relies on very few assumptions to determine that the jets release their energy in an area called the molecular torus, which is much farther away from the black hole's center than another prime candidate, the broadline region. This finding has implications for how jets form, pick up speed, and become column-shaped. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Scientists