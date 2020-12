Added: 15.12.2020 15:02 | 11 views | 0 comments

By 4 months of age, the cognitive performance of common ravens (Corvus corax) in experimental tasks is similar to those of two great ape species, chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) and orangutans (Pongo pygmaeus). “Human children show unique cognitive skills for dealing with the social world but their cognitive performance is paralleled by great apes in many [...]