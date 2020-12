TESS Discovers Two Small and Warm Exoplanets



Added: 14.12.2020 19:43 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: news.uchicago.edu



Astronomers using data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) have discovered two exoplanets transiting inactive red dwarf stars TOI-122 and TOI-237. “M dwarfs (red dwarfs) are interesting targets for transiting exoplanet studies as they provide the best opportunity for finding temperate terrestrial planets,” said University of Colorado, Boulder astronomer William Waalkes and his colleagues. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: Targus