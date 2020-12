Photosensitive carbon nanoparticles investigated



Added: 14.12.2020 17:35 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.researchgate.net



Researchers have now managed to identify the fundamental problems relating to the photophysics and photochemistry of carbon nanocolloids (CNC), and ascertain possible approaches for research into these readily available, non-toxic and adaptable nanomaterials. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher