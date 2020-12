Physicists Demonstrate Time Reversal of Optical Waves



Added: 14.12.2020 18:00 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: new.siemens.com



An international team of experimental physicists from the University of Queensland and Nokia Bell Labs has generated time reversed optical waves with a device capable of independently controlling all of light’s classical degrees of freedom simultaneously. Time reversal of waves in physics doesn’t mean traveling back to the future; it describes a special type of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »