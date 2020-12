115,000-Year-Old Iguana Nest Fossil Found on San Salvador Island



A trace fossil preserved in the Grotto Beach Formation on San Salvador Island, the Bahamas, is the first known fossil example of an iguana nesting burrow. Iguanas are relatively large terrestrial lizards that are primarily native to Central America, South America, the Caribbean, and the Bahamas. They can grow up to 1.8 m (6 feet) [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Lizards