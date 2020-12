A theory as clear as glass



Scientists ran molecular dynamics simulations to compose a more complete theory of the factors that drive crystallization instead of glass formation. They found that tiny changes in material composition can frustrate crystal growth, leading to vitrification. This work may lead to advances in the field of industrial glass-making. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists