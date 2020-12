Hubble Space Telescope Spots Enormous Einstein Ring



Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have captured a striking photo of GAL-CLUS-022058-38303, the largest and one of the most complete Einstein rings known in the Universe. GAL-CLUS-022058-38303, located in the southern constellation of Fornax, has an extreme diameter - approximately 20 arcseconds. Nicknamed the Molten Ring, which alludes to its appearance and host