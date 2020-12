Added: 11.12.2020 20:22 | 10 views | 0 comments

Using a helicopter-based lidar mapping tool, an international team of scientists led by University of Exeter archaeologists has discovered a network of mound villages in the south-eastern portion of Acre State, Brazil, dating back to 1300-1700 CE. “Lidar provides a new opportunity to locate and document earthen sites in forested parts of Amazonia characterized by [...]