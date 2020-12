Added: 11.12.2020 18:17 | 7 views | 0 comments

In a paper published this week in the journal PLoS ONE, an international team of researchers described an extraordinary collective defense used by eastern honeybees (Apis cerana) in Vietnam against group-hunting giant hornets Vespa soror: in response to attack by the hornets, eastern honeybee workers foraged for and applied spots of animal feces around their [...]