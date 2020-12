Young Super-Jupiter Circles Its Binary Star Once Every 15,000 Years



Source: www.futurity.org



Astronomers are still searching for a hypothetical Planet Nine in the distant reaches of the Solar System, but an 11-Jupiter-mass planet called HD 106906b is looking more and more like the Planet Nine of its planetary system. HD 106906 is a binary star system located 336 light-years from Earth in the constellation of Crux.