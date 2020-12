New Ichthyosaur Species Uncovered in England



A new genus and species of ophthalmosaurid ichthyosaur that swam in the Late Jurassic seas has been identified from an exceptionally well-preserved specimen found in Dorset, England. Ichthyosaurs were a successful group of large marine reptiles for most of the Mesozoic Era. They first appeared in the Early Triassic epoch, 248 million years ago, and [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » England Tags: Genes