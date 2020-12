Stellar Flare-Associated Radio Burst Detected from Proxima Centauri



Added: 10.12.2020 20:12 | 5 views | 0 comments



Astronomers have detected a bright, long-duration optical flare accompanied by intense radio bursts from Proxima Centauri, the Sun’s nearest stellar neighbor. Their results are an important step to using radio signals from distant stars to effectively produce space weather reports. Proxima Centauri, the smallest member of the Alpha Centauri system, is an M5.5-type star located [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: SPA