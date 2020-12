Sous-Vide Cooking Increases Beef Protein Digestibility, New Study Finds



Source: www.upstateramblings.com



Beef samples treated with sous vide - a technique in which food is vacuum-sealed in a plastic pouch and then placed in a water bath or steam environment for longer than normal cooking times - have higher gastrointestinal digestibility than those treated with boiling or roasting, according to new research. Meat is an excellent source