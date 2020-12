Amino acid recycling in cells: Autophagy helps cells adapt to changing conditions



Scientists have shown for the first time how specific metabolites produced by autophagy are utilized by a cell. They discovered that in budding yeast adapting to respiratory growth, autophagy -- an intracellular recycling system -- recycles the amino acid serine to trigger growth through mitochondrial one-carbon metabolism. This study shows how the recycling function of autophagy is crucial for adaptation to fluctuating environmental conditions.