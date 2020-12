Added: 09.12.2020 22:04 | 10 views | 0 comments

An analysis of ceramic lipid residues from rural and urban sites of the Indus Civilization in northwest India provides chemical evidence for milk, meat of animals like pigs, cattle, buffalo, sheep and goat, and possible mixtures of products and/or plant consumption. The Indus Civilization was one of the first complex civilizations of the Old World, [...]