Added: 09.12.2020 20:00 | 8 views | 0 comments

Wild giant pandas (Ailuropoda melanoleuca) not only frequently sniff and wallow in fresh horse manure at low ambient temperatures, but also actively rub the fecal matter all over their bodies. “Attraction to feces in wild mammalian species is extremely rare,” said first author Dr. Wenliang Zhou from the Institute of Zoology at the Chinese Academy [...]