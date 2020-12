Using targeted microbubbles to administer toxic cancer drugs



sciencedaily.com



New research has shown how microbubbles carrying powerful cancer drugs can be guided to the site of a tumor using antibodies. Microbubbles are small manufactured spheres half the size of a red blood cell - and scientists believe they can be used to transport drugs to highly specific locations within the body. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cancer Tags: Scientists