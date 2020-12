Face shields no match for sneeze vortex rings



Source: whnt.com



Do face shields provide enough protection to the wearers against COVID-19 if they don't also wear a mask? No. But researchers in Japan are working to create face shields safe enough to be worn alone. In a new article, the researchers describe their work to gain a better understanding of what happens to the airflow around a face shield when someone nearby sneezes. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Japan