There is growing evidence that pregnant women who go beyond term, especially first time mothers and their infants, will benefit from induction of labor at 41 weeks, instead of expectant management with subsequent induction of labor at 42 weeks if labor will not start spontaneously. This is clearer now that researchers have appraised results from three previous investigations.