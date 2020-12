Astronomers Find ‘Fossil Galaxy’ Hidden in Depths of Milky Way



A small satellite galaxy, named Heracles, collided with our Milky Way Galaxy about 10 billion years ago and its remnants account for about one third of the Milky Way's spherical halo, according to an analysis of data gathered by Sloan Digital Sky Surveys' Apache Point Observatory Galactic Evolution Experiment (APOGEE). "To find a fossil galaxy [...]