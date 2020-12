Added: 08.12.2020 18:19 | 7 views | 0 comments

An international team of researchers has detected a polyheterocyclic organic molecule called hexamethylenetetramine in three carbonaceous meteorites: Murchison, Murray, and Tagish Lake. The presence of this molecule in carbon-rich meteorites promises its pivotal role to carry interstellar prebiotic precursors to the inner Solar System, which should contribute to the chemical evolution in the primordial stage [...]