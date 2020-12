Astronomers Spot Ancient Supernova Remnants in Large Magellanic Cloud



Added: 08.12.2020 16:23 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dudeman.net



Astronomers have confirmed three supernova remnants and discovered 16 new supernova remnant candidates in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way located about 160,000 light-years away. “These supernova remnants were once young and bright stars,” said co-lead author Miranda Yew, a Ph.D. candidate at Western Sydney University. “Their contemporaries from [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Iran Tags: Sydney