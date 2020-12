Researchers Develop Handheld DNA Sequencer



By pairing a new app called iGenomics with a handheld DNA sequencer, users can easily align and analyze relatively small genomes, like those of viral pathogens. Following the miniaturization of integrated circuitry and other computer hardware over the past several decades, DNA sequencing is on a similar path. Leading this trend is the Oxford Nanopore