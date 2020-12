Added: 07.12.2020 23:18 | 10 views | 0 comments

The proportion of rap songs that referenced depression, suicide and mental health struggles more than doubled between 1998 and 2018, according to a study by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in JAMA Pediatrics. Through their lyrics, rap artists may shape conversations about mental health for their young listeners who are at an increased risk of experiencing mental health issues.