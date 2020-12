Poor sleep can lead to depression in adolescents



Added: 07.12.2020 20:04 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: healthblog.uofmhealth.org



Chronic sleep disruption during adolescence can lead to depression in both males and females and alters stress reactivity in females, according to a new study. Their findings are particularly relevant in the context of a pandemic when adolescents' mental health is already under strain. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Depression Tags: Sleep