On December 6, 2020, JAXA’s Hayabusa-2 spacecraft delivered a landing capsule with samples of material collected from the surface of the near-Earth asteroid (162173) Ryugu to the outback desert of Woomera in South Australia. Ryugu, also known as 1999 JU3, is a primitive carbonaceous asteroid that contains hydrated minerals and organic molecules. Its name refers [...]